 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Have set up appellate mechanism for grievances of social media users: Centre to Delhi HC

PTI
Feb 16, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

"New notification has come. Grievance appellate mechanism has been set up and a committee has been formed. An appeal from the grievance officer (of social media platforms) will now go before the grievance appellate committee, which has been formed on January 27," said the central government lawyer before Justice Prateek Jalan.

Even a joke can land you in trouble since it's easy to get misunderstood and misplaced. (Illustration by Suneesh K)

The Centre Thursday told the Delhi High Court it has set up an appellate mechanism to deal with grievances of the users arising from the decisions of social media platforms.

"New notification has come. Grievance appellate mechanism has been set up and a committee has been formed. An appeal from the grievance officer (of social media platforms) will now go before the grievance appellate committee, which has been formed on January 27," said the central government lawyer before Justice Prateek Jalan.

The court was hearing a lawsuit by Abhijit Iyer Mitra seeking restoration of his Twitter account. The court was informed by the parties the twitter account as well as the tweet in question has been reinstated and the counsel for the plaintiff subsequently sought permission from the court to withdraw the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is dismissed as withdrawn and the plaintiff can re-agitate the questions of law in future, if necessary, ordered the court. Iyer had moved the high court last year, claiming after his tweet in relation to the bail granted by the Supreme Court to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a criminal case, Twitter "unilaterally banned his twitter account thereby making it completely inaccessible for the former to engage with his 1.5 lac followers."