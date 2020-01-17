App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Have released funds to Wadia hospitals: Maha and BMC to Bombay HC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also told the court it had released Rs 10 crore for Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Rs 4 crore for Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Maharashtra government on Janaury 17 told the Bombay High Court it had released Rs 24 crore to Wadia Hospitals in the metropolis, a day after the HC came down heavily on the ruling dispensation for dragging its feet on financial aid to the medical facility.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also told the court it had released Rs 10 crore for Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Rs 4 crore for Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital.

A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari and R I Chagla is hearing a public interest litigation seeking release of grants to Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital from the BMC and the state government.

Close

As per the rules, the maternity hospital gets grants from the state government, while the children's hospital gets grants from BMC.

related news

The BMC told court the claims made by the hospital was without any substance and they need to verify the same.

To this, Justice Adhikari said partners don't need verification.

"If you think the bills are illegitimate, people are drawing double salary.. withdraw from the partnership," he said.

Justice Adhikari also asked why the issue of over payment and financial irregularity was not raised earlier.

Pointing out that the civic body had released about Rs 45 crore over a period of time, the judge said, "If there was large-scale irregularity, you shouldn't have released the fund."

"What did you do in the board meeting as you were part of the management...If you want an inquiry.. there will be an independent inquiry against your officers (BMC) too," Justice Adhikari said.

He further said if these are the discrepancies, nobody will come forward for philanthropic activity, and "you (BMC) want strategic partners everyday".

After the state government also raised doubts on the hospital accounts, the HC asked all three stakeholders to convene a special meet to sort out issues.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 17, 2020 08:25 pm

tags #Bombay High Court #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.