Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Have not asked for consular access to IAF pilot, want him back immediately: India

They asserted that there was no question of any deal on the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India has not asked for consular access to the IAF pilot captured by Pakistan, and is insisting on his unconditional and immediate return, government sources said on February 28.

They asserted that there was no question of any deal on the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

The sources said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has to walk the talk on investigating the February 14 Pulwama attack and that India wants immediate, credible and verifiable action against terrorists and their proxies.

"India has not asked for any consular access to the IAF pilot. We want him back immediately," a source said.

"The IAF pilot has to be repatriated unconditionally and immediately. There is no question of any deal," he said.

The sources also questioned Khan's statement on February 27 that two Indian jets were downed in an air combat and asked "was he not briefed or did he say an untruth".

Denouncing Pakistan's breach of the Line of Control, they said their air force "specifically targeted Indian military facilities, while we targeted only JeM terror camp".

Asked on talks with Khan, the sources said Pakistan must first take "concrete and specific anti-terror steps".
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 03:00 pm

