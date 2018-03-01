App
Feb 27, 2018 07:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Have no role in deciding eligibility criteria for NEET: CBSE

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The CBSE has clarified that it has no role in deciding eligibility criteria for medical entrance exam — NEET — and grievances, if any, should be submitted to the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The clarification came following several complaints received by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) about barring open school candidates and those with biology as an additional subject in class 12 from appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).

"The responsibility of CBSE is limited to holding the NEET (UG) examination, based on the eligibility criteria provided by MCI. CBSE has no role to play in deciding the eligibility conditions," the board said in an advisory.

Students who have pursued schooling through National Institute of Open Learning (NIOS)/ State Open School or those who studied biology or biotechnology as an additional subject in class 12 are ineligible to appear in NEET.

"Therefore, all the grievances received by CBSE on these issues are disposed of. Candidates are requested to kindly read the information bulletin and FAQs hosted on NEET website before sending grievance to the board in any form," it added.

This year, NEET will be held on May 6. Online application process began on February 8 and March 9 is the last date to register. The last date for successful payment of fee online is March 10 till 11:50 PM.

