App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 23, 2020 10:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Have brought back over 5 lakh migrant workers to MP: Govt

As of Friday, the state government had brought back over five lakh migrants, mostly by buses, additional chief secretary ICP Keshari said.

PTI

Over five lakh migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh, who were stranded in different parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, have been brought back to their home state, a government official said on Saturday.

As of Friday, the state government had brought back over five lakh migrants, mostly by buses, additional chief secretary ICP Keshari said.

At least 3.52 lakh migrants have returned to MP by buses while 1.46 lakh others returned on 119 special trains, said the senior bureaucrat, who is in-charge of state control room.

Close

Keshari said 2.02 lakh migrants were brought back from Gujarat, 1.12 lakh from Maharashtra and 1.10 lakh from Rajasthan.

related news

Apart from these, stranded migrants were also brought back from Goa, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, he said.

The state government has also been transporting migrant workers coming from other states to the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border.

In view of the plight of migrant workers stuck in different parts of the country amidst the lockdown, the Railways started operating 'Shramik Specil' trains on May 1.

The Centre had announced considerable relaxations during the third phase of the lockdown, which had kicked in on May 4, regarding the inter-state movement of migrant labourers, students, tourists and other people with priority accorded to those stranded in green and orange zones.

The lockdown was subsequently extended till May 31.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 23, 2020 09:41 am

tags #coronavirus #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact: Key Mexican state for German automakers hits brakes on restart

Coronavirus impact: Key Mexican state for German automakers hits brakes on restart

Amphan toll rises to 85 in Bengal; protests over electric, water supply

Amphan toll rises to 85 in Bengal; protests over electric, water supply

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel

Nationwide lockdown will no longer help in COVID-19 fight: Virologist Shahid Jameel

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.