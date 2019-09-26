Have been informed Mehul Choksi is a 'crook', Indian officials free to investigate him: Antigua PM

Indian authorities have informed Antigua that Mehul Choksi is a 'crook', Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne said on September 25. He added that Indian officials were free to interrogate him based on his willingness to participate.



#WATCH Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne: Got subsequent information that Mehul Choksi is a crook, he doesn't add value to our country. He will be deported ultimately after he exhausts appeals, Indian officials are free to investigate based on his willingness to participate. pic.twitter.com/FbAaIml0Fv

“Got subsequent information that Mehul Choksi is a crook, he does not add value to our country. He will be deported ultimately after he exhausts appeals. Indian officials are free to investigate based on his willingness to participate,” Browne told news agency ANI.

Choksi, one of the alleged masterminds of the $2-billion scam in state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the uncle of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, fled India in early January 2018 and took oath of allegiance in Antigua on January 15 in the same year.

In June, Browne told a local newspaper that his government would revoke Choksi’s citizenship there after he had exhausted all his legal options.