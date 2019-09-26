App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Have been informed Mehul Choksi is a 'crook', Indian officials free to investigate him: Antigua PM

Choksi had fled India in early January 2018 and took oath of allegiance in Antigua in the same year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Antigua PM Gaston Browne
Antigua PM Gaston Browne

Indian authorities have informed Antigua that Mehul Choksi is a 'crook', Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne said on September 25. He added that Indian officials were free to interrogate him based on his willingness to participate.

“Got subsequent information that Mehul Choksi is a crook, he does not add value to our country. He will be deported ultimately after he exhausts appeals. Indian officials are free to investigate based on his willingness to participate,” Browne told news agency ANI.

Choksi, one of the alleged masterminds of the $2-billion scam in state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) and the uncle of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, fled India in early January 2018 and took oath of allegiance in Antigua on January 15 in the same year.

Close

In June, Browne told a local newspaper that his government would revoke Choksi’s citizenship there after he had exhausted all his legal options.

related news

The same month, Choksi told the Bombay High Court that he was residing in Antigua and was willing to co-operate in the investigation into the PNB scam case.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 08:31 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mehul Choksi #PNB scam

