Hatkanangle Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Hatkanangle Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Hatkanangle is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Kolhapur district.

Hatkanangle is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Kolhapur district. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste category.

Voter turnout was 73.93% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 70.57% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Minchekar Sujit Vasantrao won this seat by a margin of 29370 votes, which was 13.11% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 224010 votes.

Dr Sujit Vasantrao Minachekar won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 2004 votes. SS polled 195322 votes, 28.46% of the total votes polled.