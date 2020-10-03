Hathras rape case | Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, 3 others allowed to meet victim's kin

The Uttar Pradesh government on October 3 allowed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to meet the Hathras victim's family. Along with them, the state government allowed three more members to meet the victim's kin.

"Any group with no more than five people allowed to meet Hathras victim's family," news agency PTI quoted UP additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi as saying.

Apart from the Gandhi siblings, the names of the other three members have not been disclosed as of yet.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka head to Hathras again to meet victim's family

Noida police confirmed that both Rahul and Priyanka have been allowed to meet the victim's family. Though the Congress leaders were stopped by the police at Delhi-Noida border on the DND expressway while they were trying to enter Hathras.

Earlier in the day, Awasthi and DGP HC Awasthy met the family of alleged gangrape victim in Hathras. After meeting the kin, Awasthi told the reporters, "We met the family of the victim and assured them that stringent action will be taken against the guilty. SIT is investigating the case. Statements of the family members are being recorded."

The additional chief secretary even mentioned that the police personnel will be deployed in and around the village in Hathras for now.

Earlier on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped by four men. She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she breathed her last on September 29.

The local administration cremated her in the early hours of September 30, amid her family members claiming that the police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.