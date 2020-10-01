Hathras gangrape victim’s forensic report shows no rape, says senior Uttar Pradesh official

Even as protests continue to rage against the brutal gangrape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district, a senior official has said that the forensic report of the victim has not confirmed rape.

“The forensic report makes it clear the woman was not raped,” Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said on October 1.

“The postmortem report says the victim died due to her neck injury. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has not found sperm in the samples,” he added. The postmortem report revealed she suffered a fracture in her neck as a result of repeated strangulation. The cause of death is injury to neck and trauma resulting from it, he informed.

The report makes observations about “injury to the cervical spine produced by indirect trauma and its resultant sequelae.” The accused strangled her repeatedly, resulting in the fracture in the neck, the report confirmed, while also mentioning a ligature mark over the neck. "The ligature mark over the neck is consistent with attempted strangulation but did not contribute to death in this case," it said.

The report, which has been signed by three doctors, said, fracture of C6 cervical vertebra was present with extravasations of blood along the fracture line. The postmortem was conducted by doctors of Safdarjung Hospital in the presence of police personnel, sources had earlier told news agency PTI.

“Even the woman in her statement to the police did not mention about rape but talked about ‘maar peet’ (beating) only,” Kumar said, adding some people wrongly presented facts “for disturbing social harmony and creating caste violence.”

The senior official further said that such people will be identified, and legal action will be taken against them.