Hathras News LIVE updates | Nothing in the world can stop me from meeting the grieving family: Rahul Gandhi

A delegation of Congress leaders led by former party president Rahul Gandhi will go to Hathras on October 3 to meet the family of the 19-year-old woman who died after she was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped. They will reportedly meet the family to hear their grievances and demand justice for them. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be part of the delegation.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi along with several party leaders and workers were detained by the police and sent back to Delhi on October 1, after they tried to reach Hathras to meet the family of the Dalit woman.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she breathed her last on September 29.

She was cremated in the early hours of September 30, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

12:20: I don't know why the media were stopped. If the government has not done anything wrong then the media should be allowed to visit there (Bulgaddhi village, Hathras) to bring out the facts: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Nothing in the world can stop me from meeting this grieving family in Hathras and sharing their pain, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.