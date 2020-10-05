Hathras gangrape-murder case: Dalit organisations to protest across Karnataka today

Dalit organisations will protest across Karnataka on October 5 against the alleged gangrape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The protests will be organised across 23 districts in the state for the dismissal of the Uttar Pradesh government, state convener of Karnataka Rajya Dalitha Rajya Sangharshana Samithi Laxminarayana Nagawar told The New Indian Express.

The state organisation is also planning to join the national-level committee and go for an agitation strike across the country if no action is taken, said the report.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men on September 14. After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she breathed her last on September 29. She was cremated in the early hours of September 30, with her family alleging that the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of night.

The Congress will also stage a 'satyagraha' in the district headquarters of states across the country on the day to demand justice for the family of the Hathras victim.

"The Pradesh Congress Committees will be organising silent Satyagraha sit-in, at Mahatma Gandhi/Ambedkar statues and any other place of significance, against the brutal and arbitrary actions of the UP Government, demanding justice for the victim and her family," AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said in a statement.

Congress senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, office bearers, party functionaries and ordinary workers will participate in full strength in the protest, said Venugopal.

The Rajasthan Congress Committee will hold a two-hour 'maun satyagraha' (silent protest) at the district headquarters level from 10 am to 12 am on the day in protest against the incident of Hathras.