172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|hathras-exists-in-jharkhand-as-well-hc-over-shoddy-probe-in-rape-murder-case-5943321.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2020 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hathras exists in Jharkhand as well: HC over 'shoddy' probe in rape-murder case

The court also directed DGP M V Rao to constitute a special investigation team to look into the case.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Jharkhand High Court has pulled up the state police for its "lacklustre and shoddy investigation" into the alleged rape and murder of a 15-year- old girl earlier in the year, and said Hathras-like places not just exist in Uttar Pradesh but in this state as well.

The court also directed DGP M V Rao to constitute a special investigation team to look into the case.

According to an FIR filed on March 30, the accused had poured kerosene oil on the girl, a resident of Giridih, and set her on fire. Her father said that the family had caught hold of the accused when he was trying to escape, but his relatives came to his rescue.

Close

Justice Ananda Sen, while hearing a writ petition filed by the father on Thursday, said the post-mortem report has suggested that the girl sustained 100 per cent burns, her body was charred, but the investigation in the case was carried out in a "casual" manner.

related news

He also said that the shocking incident has prompted the court to say that "Hathras (like places) is not only in the State of Uttar Pradesh, but also is in the State of Jharkhand."

"Surprisingly, rather shockingly the swab of the victim was sent to the laboratory only on May 20. In the entire case diary there is no explanation about the delay caused," Justice Sen observed.

The court cannot keep its eyes shut and ignore this type of "lack lustre and shoddy" probe, he said.

"This heinous incident needs immediate investigation to bring to light the correct fact and to book the accused. The way this investigation proceeded is absolutely unsatisfactory."

"I think this is a fit case where a special investigation team (SIT) be constituted. I therefore direct the Director General of Police, Jharkhand, to immediately constitute a SIT to investigate the case," Justice Sen added.

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly by four upper-caste men. After fighting for her life for two weeks, she died in a Delhi hospital. The woman's family alleged that her body was "forcefully" cremated at an ungodly hour by the police.

The incident sent shockwaves across India, and protests seeking justice were staged in several states.
First Published on Oct 9, 2020 02:37 pm

tags #Crime #Current Affairs #Hathras Rape Case #India #Jharkhand High Court #Uttar Pradesh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.