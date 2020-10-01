172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|hathras-district-sealed-prohibitory-orders-imposed-ahead-of-rahul-priyanka-gandhis-visit-5909921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hathras district sealed, prohibitory orders imposed ahead of Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi’s visit

Imposition of Section 144 and sealing of Hathras district's borders comes ahead of senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's planned visit to visit the victim's village.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The local administration in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on October 1 sealed the district’s borders and imposed Section 144 to help maintain law and order. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will remain in force in Hathras district till October 31, District Magistrate PK Lakshkar said.

The decision comes amid the district gaining national attention after a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was raped and tortured by four men there two weeks ago, died at a Delhi hospital on September 29.

Also read | Hathras gangrape case timeline: What has happened so far

Incidentally, imposing Section 144 – which prohibits assembly of four or more persons – and sealing of the district’s borders comes ahead of a planned visit to visit the victim's village by senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Various social and political organisations have targeted the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government over the "deteriorating" law and order situation.

However, citing an official, NDTV reported that the ban on gatherings had been in place since September 1 and was extended till October 31. Additionally, media was barred from entering the woman's village. The report cites a senior official as claiming that this was because several police personnel had shown symptoms associated with COVID-19.

The woman’s body was cremated before dawn on September 30 in Hathras. The victim’s family has accused the police of not allowing them to take her body home prior to the cremation.

The woman died at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on September 29. She had been shifted to Delhi from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on September 28 after her condition showed no signs of improvement. The four accused have already been arrested.

The woman’s death led to sharp reactions from various sections of the society, including the opposition.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 01:01 pm

