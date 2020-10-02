Hathras case | SP, DSP suspended by UP govt over mismanagement of Dalit girl's death

The Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and the station inspector were suspended by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on October 2. The three policemen were reportedly suspended over allegations of mismanagement of the gangrape and death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman that sparked outrage across the nation.



#Hathras case- Narco polygraph tests of SP and DSP to also be conducted: UP Chief Minister's Office https://t.co/MMYQhcJIYK

— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

The UP Chief Minister's Office has also ordered that narco polygraph tests of SP and DSP be conducted, ANI reported.

The move came just hours after the chief minister promised that 'exemplary punishment' would be meted out to those arrested on charges of raping and torturing the girl.

Adityanath had taken to Twitter earlier on October 2 and said his government is committed to ensuring of all women.

His warning came as protests rocked the country following the death of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was allegedly gangraped by four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district. She later succumbed to her injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29.

The gangrape victim’s body was cremated by the police on September 30. Her family had alleged that the police did not allow them to perform her last rites. Several political rivals had then claimed that the “forceful cremation” was a deliberate attempt on part of the state administration to prevent collection of further forensic evidence to ensure that the protests do not go out of hand. Later, a top UP official had claimed that as per the postmortem report, there was no evidence of rape, only strangulation and torture.