Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hathras case | Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad says will protest at India Gate at 5 pm today

Late on October 1 night, Delhi Police had said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC.

Moneycontrol News
File image: Twitter/@BhimArmyChief
File image: Twitter/@BhimArmyChief

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on October 2 said he will be protesting at India Gate, where large gatherings have been banned, to demand answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

According to a report by news channel NDTV, Azad, in his message, said that the Prime Minister's silence is "a danger for our daughters." 

"In the same Uttar Pradesh that elected him and sent him to Parliament, there is brutality against a daughter from Hathras. She was raped and murdered... her bones were broken. And her body cremated like garbage. When there is human rights violation in Uttar Pradesh, does not the Prime Minister say a word?" Azad said, according to the news channel.

"Neither can the Prime Minister hear her screams nor her family's screams. How long will you stay silent, Prime Minister? You will have to give answers. Today, at 5 pm, we are coming to India Gate to demand answers. Your silence is a danger for our daughters," he added.

Late on October 1 night, Delhi Police had said that no gathering is allowed around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

They also said that gathering of up to 100 people is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority.

"The general public is hereby informed that in view of Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order dated September 3 a total gathering up to 100 persons is permissible at the designated place i.e. Jantar Mantar and that too with prior permission of the competent authority. No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 CrPC," New Delhi DCP Eish Singhal tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Oct 2, 2020 03:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

