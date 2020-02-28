App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hate Speech: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt response on plea for FIR against Gandhis

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government and police on the plea which also seeks registration of an FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking lodging of an FIR against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra for allegedly giving hate speeches.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi government and police on the plea which also seeks registration of an FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan and Akbaruddin Owaisi.

Apart from registration of FIRs, the petition also seeks setting up of a Special Investigation Team to look into the alleged hate speeches.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 11:45 am

