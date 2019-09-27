Hassan Rouhani says Iran will 'of course' talk to US if sanctions are lifted

"If we reach a time when these preconditions are taken off the table, of course the possibility exists to talk with America," Rouhani told reporters in New York, a day after addressing the UN General Assembly.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 08:42 am