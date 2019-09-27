App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hassan Rouhani says Iran will 'of course' talk to US if sanctions are lifted

"If we reach a time when these preconditions are taken off the table, of course the possibility exists to talk with America," Rouhani told reporters in New York, a day after addressing the UN General Assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would "of course" hold talks with the United States if President Donald Trump lifted sanctions and ended his policy of maximum pressure on Tehran.

"If we reach a time when these preconditions are taken off the table, of course the possibility exists to talk with America," Rouhani told reporters in New York, a day after addressing the UN General Assembly.

First Published on Sep 27, 2019 08:42 am

tags #World News

