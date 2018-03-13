App
Mar 12, 2018 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haseeb Drabu dropped by Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today dropped finance minister Haseeb Drabu from the council of ministers over his remarks at a function in New Delhi that Kashmir was not a political issue, PDP sources said here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
J & K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu during a special session on
J & K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu during a special session on "GST with State Finance Ministers" at the 90th Annual General Meeting of FICCI in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

The sources said the chief minister wrote a letter to Governor N N Vohra, advising him to drop Drabu from the council of ministers.

The sources said the chief minister wrote a letter to Governor N N Vohra, advising him to drop Drabu from the council of ministers.

The development comes after Drabu, speaking at an event in New Delhi on Friday, had said: "It (JK) is not a political issue as far as I can see. They have been barking up the wrong tree for the last 50 or 70 years by talking about the politics of it, that the political situation has never improved.

"We seriously need to look at in terms of how it is a society that is in search for itself," he said at the event organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

