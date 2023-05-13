Haryana's new excise policy allows alcohol at large corporate offices

Excise Policy 2023-24

Employees at large corporate offices in Haryana will be allowed to consume low-content alcohol drinks such as beer and wine at the workplace, the state’s 2023-24 excise policy says.

Approved by the council of ministers on May 9, the policy, which kicks in on June 12, allows possession and consumption of beer, wine and ready-to-drink beverages by staff in a corporate office, which has at least 5,000 employees and a minimum covered area of one lakh square foot in single premises (self-owned or leased).

Excise duty on mild beer, wine, and draught beer has been reduced and so has the annual fee for bar licences for restaurants, pubs and cafes.

The new policy has also increased the quotas for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), imported foreign liquor and country liquor.

"With this, there has also been a nominal increase in rates of excise duty on country liquor and IMFL. The increase aims to give a major push to the excise revenue," the government said in a statement.

The new policy also provides for the renewal of IFL (BIO) labels at the district level for ease of doing business. Moreover, the license fee for small (craft) breweries has been reduced to promote the MSME sector.

The supervisory fee for wineries has been reduced to promote the industry in the state, the statement said.

The statement added that liquor vends will not be opened around Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula and in villages where gurukuls operate.

Excise duty on ready-to-drink beverages and beer within the mild and super mild categories has been slashed to promote low-alcohol content beverages, the statement said.

(With Inputs from PTI)