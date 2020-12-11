Haryana’s JJP MLAs talk of cutting ties with BJP amid resentment over farmers’ protests: Report

File image: Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala during the 2019 assembly polls.

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala has held discussion with the party’s Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and taken feedback on farmers’ sentiment amid protests against the three new contentious farm laws.

According to a report by The Indian Express, JJP MLAs also discussed the issue of “withdrawing support from BJP in Haryana”, if the farmers continue to believe that they were being “exploited” by the Centre and the agitation does not end “soon”. Farmer and labourers are considered to be at the core of JJP’s voter base.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Haryana and Punjab, have been staging a sit-in protest at various borders of Delhi since November 26. They are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks with the central government have ended in a stalemate.

Multiple JJP MLAs have been reportedly backing the protesting farmers.

“We have been giving preference to what the farmers have been saying since the beginning and will continue to do so. Today, we are supporting this alliance (with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state), but this does not mean that we will be mute spectators if we see someone being exploited),” Devender Babli, a JJP MLA from Tohana, told the newspaper.

The support of 10 JJP MLAs is crucial for the BJP in the 90-member Legislative Assembly. In the 2019 state polls, the BJP had fallen short of the majority mark and taken support of the JJP. The ruling coalition also enjoys the support of five Independents. JJP’s withdrawing support to the Manohar Lal Khattar government would make it unstable if not making it collapse.