Haryana woman rescued after being locked inside toilet for more than a year by husband

A 35-year-old woman, who had been locked inside a toilet by her husband for over a year, was rescued from Haryana’s Rispur village in Panipat on October 13. The woman, who according to the husband is mentally unstable, was rescued by Women Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Rajni Gupta.

When the rescue team rescued the woman, who they claimed did not appear mentally unstable, she was found covered in faeces and urine and was evidently famished. She was reduced to bones and was so feeble that she could not even get up and walk.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajni Gupta said: “I had received information that a woman had been locked inside a toilet for over a year. When I reached there with my team, we found her in a deplorable condition. It appeared as though she has not eaten anything in months.

The woman’s husband Naresh has been arrested by the Sanoli Police. A case under IPC sections 498 A and 342 have been registered against him.

The woman has reportedly been married for 17 years and is a mother of three.