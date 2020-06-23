App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana will not conduct exams for higher, technical education courses: Kanwar Pal

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal said students of intermediate and final semesters will be promoted to the next semester on the basis of the internal assessment/assignment and previous examinations.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The Haryana government has decided not to conduct higher and technical education examinations, which were scheduled to be held next month. Students will be promoted to the next semester on the basis of internal assessment and previous performance, said State Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday. Earlier, the Haryana's Higher and Technical Education Department had said all terminal examinations of final semesters will be conducted from July 1 to 31.

The Education Minister in a statement said if a university wishes, then it may conduct online examinations given it is fully prepared and equipped for the same. The university will also have to ensure that all students are able to take online exams.

Pal said students of intermediate and final semesters will be promoted to the next semester on the basis of the internal assessment/assignment and previous examinations. Both components will be given 50 percent weightage each. However, students will have the option for improvement in grades later on the basis of a written examination once the coronavirus situation improves. The same formula will also be applicable for distance education/private students, he said.

Close

The Education Minister said the students with academic arrears in previous examinations may also be exempted and promoted to the next semester on the average basis of the previous examinations. "The same formula will also be applicable for distance education/private students," Pal said.

related news

He said for the first-year students, only internal assessment may be calculated for promotion. If practical examinations have not been conducted so far, marks will be awarded as an average of all previous practical examinations or the 80 percent average of theory examinations marks of previous semesters whichever is higher.

He said admissions to university teaching departments shall be conducted at their level, whereas for undergraduate and postgraduate levels in colleges, a centralised online admission process will be held by the Higher Education Department.

The Minister further said the examination of first-year students, promotion of intermediate year students to next the semester/year and awards of practical examinations in all polytechnics of the state will also be held in a similar manner. He said that the government has taken this decision after consultation of all vice-chancellors with various stakeholders.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 10:07 pm

tags #coronavirus #Haryana #Kanwar Pal

