Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP's stopped

A BJP delegation arrived in Nuh on August 9 to meet administrative officials and take stock of the situation in the violence-hit district, even as an AAP team was stopped on its way.

The BJP delegation was led by the party's state unit chief Om Prakash Dhankhar. It included Mohan Lal Badauli, the state general secretary and a party MLA, ministers Dr Banwari Lal and Samay Singh Bhati and Sohna MLA Sanjay Singh, police said.

A seven-member delegation of the AAP's Haryana unit, however, was stopped by the police just before it entered Rewasan village in the Rojka Meo area.

A senior officer said the delegation was stopped and sent back in view of the curfew imposed at the place.

The delegation was led by the AAP's Haryana chief and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sushil Gupta. He was accompanied by Anuradha Sharma, Manish Yadav, Mukesh Dagar, Dharmender Khatana, Dheeraj Yadav and Meenu Singh, the police said.

"People from the BJP were allowed to go while we were stopped. We wanted to meet the victims of the riots and go to the temple and the mosque. What is the BJP afraid of?" Gupta asked.

Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the administration made it clear that any political delegation can visit Nuh to discuss the situation with officials at the guest house.

The BJP delegation said they wanted to meet the officials, he added.

Dhankhar said, "Our delegation came to meet the administrative officials to take stock of the situation. There is no plan to go anywhere else. We will now head back." Khadgata said delegations from the Congress, AAP and the Communist Party of India (CPI) that wanted to go for field visits and meet the people were not allowed.

On Tuesday, a 10-member delegation of the Congress' Haryana unit was stopped from entering violence-hit villages of the district, the police said.

On Sunday, they stopped a four-member delegation of the CPI, citing prohibitory orders.

Khadgata said the law is equal for all, irrespective of political party or organisation.

"Due to the imposition of Section 144, the district administration appealed to political and other organisations not to make any visits in view of the sensitivity of the situation," he said.

Following his visit, Dhankhar told reporters that the conspirators behind the violence, whether they belonged to the Congress, AAP or other organisations, will not be spared. The criminals behind the conspiracy that hindered the development of the Mewat region will not be able to escape.

"Today, the administrative officers of Nuh gave similar confidence to our delegation during the meeting," Dhankhar said.

He also targeted the Congress and the AAP, saying the parties whose leaders have cases registered against them for spreading riots are now talking about harmony.

The BJP leader said the Haryana government and the Nuh administration are working with promptness to restore peace.

"Today, the atmosphere is peaceful and the markets have also opened. Everything will be normal in the coming days," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Khadgata said the Haryana government has set up an online portal for people who have suffered losses to seek compensation.

Five people, including two home guards, were killed in Nuh and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram. The violence erupted in Nuh on July 31 when mobs attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession. PTI COR SZM