Haryana tops offences under sex determination act: Govt report

Haryana has the maximum number of cases of sex determination before birth, Hindustan Times has reported. The state alone accounts for 158 out of 387 cases filed for the violation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act in the first three months of 2018.

Rajasthan has reported the second highest number with 112 cases. The data has been furbished by the Union Health Ministry in a report, which also states that a total of 449 convictions have been secured till March 2019, a jump of 15 percent from 388 in the corresponding period last year.

The (PCPNDT) Act was enacted in 1994 to prohibit prenatal diagnostic techniques for determining the sex of the foetus which might lead to female foeticide. The fundamental objective of the act was to put a check on the practice of female foeticide. Non-compliance is a punishable offence.

The act prohibits disclosure of the foetus’ sex “by words, signs or any other manner” as it also prohibits the sale of any other medical equipment which is capable in detecting the sex of the foetus to persons or laboratories which are not registered under the act.

According to a report by the Niti Aayog, India’s sex ratio at birth had fallen from 906 to 900 per 1,000 males in 2013-15. Sex ratio at birth is the number of girls born for every 1,000 boys and a reduction in the index can be primarily attributed to aborting female foetuses.

The Health Ministry has stated that the report was compiled after inspections conducted on a regular basis by the individual states and Union Territories. It also said the disclosure of this data was in accordance to an order by the Central Information Commission and that the ministry will keep updating data every quarter.