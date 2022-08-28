Haryana to write to Goa govt for CBI probe into Sonali Phogat's death

The Haryana government will write to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured her family members.

Family members of Phogat met Khattar at his residence on Saturday evening and requested for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death. Khattar assured the family that his government will write to the Goa government in this regard, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the chief minister expressed grief over the sudden demise of Phogat. "The government is firmly standing with the family in this sensitive time and the government will take every possible step to ensure justice in this case," he had said.

Phogat, 42, who found fame on TikTok, died under mysterious circumstances in Goa earlier this week. Police have so far arrested Phogat's personal assistant Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar.

While Singh and Sagwan have been charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.