English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Noida Twin Tower Demolition | Watch Full coverage
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Haryana to write to Goa govt for CBI probe into Sonali Phogat's death

    Family members of Phogat met Khattar at his residence on Saturday evening and requested for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death.

    PTI
    August 28, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
    Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa (Image credit: sonali_phogat_official/Instagram)

    Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa (Image credit: sonali_phogat_official/Instagram)

    The Haryana government will write to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured her family members.

    Family members of Phogat met Khattar at his residence on Saturday evening and requested for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death. Khattar assured the family that his government will write to the Goa government in this regard, according to an official statement.

    During the meeting, the chief minister expressed grief over the sudden demise of Phogat. "The government is firmly standing with the family in this sensitive time and the government will take every possible step to ensure justice in this case," he had said.

    Phogat, 42, who found fame on TikTok, died under mysterious circumstances in Goa earlier this week. Police have so far arrested Phogat's personal assistant Sagwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, owner of Curlies Restaurant Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar.

    While Singh and Sagwan have been charged with murder, Nunes and Gaonkar have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
    PTI
    Tags: #CBI #Goa government #Haryana Government #sonali phogat death
    first published: Aug 28, 2022 09:20 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.