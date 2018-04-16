App
Apr 15, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana to roll out intra-state e-way bill on Apr 20

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The e-way bill will come into effect from April 20 in Haryana and it will be mandatory for intra-state movement of goods in the state.

Giving this information here today, a spokesperson of the Haryana Excise and Taxation Department said e-way bill will be required for movement of goods valued at Rs 50,000 and above.

The taxpayers or transporters will not have to visit any tax office or check-post for generation of e-way bill. A user-friendly system has been introduced for easy and quick generation. Besides, smooth and simple tax administration will ensure easier verification of every e-way bill by the tax officer, he said.

The spokesperson said a consolidated e-way bill could be generated for vehicles carrying multiple consignments. It could be generated through various modes, including using web-online browser on laptop or desktop or mobile phone.

It could also be generated on android-based mobile application, via SMS through registered mobile number, application programme interface that is integration of IT system of user with e-way bill system, through tool-based bulk generation and through third-party based system of Suvidha providers, he added.

