Haryana to reopen schools for classes 9-12 from July 15; Gujarat colleges can resume from July 16

The governments of Haryana and Gujarat have relaxed the COVID-19-related curbs imposed on educational institutions to allow classes to resume for students in higher grades from mid-July.

School for students in the crucial grades of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th will reopen in Haryana from July 15, State Education Minister Kanwar Pal announced on July 9.

"Schools to reopen for classes 9 to 12 from 16th July with social distancing. If the situation remains normal, then, schools will be reopened for other classes too," news agency ANI quoted Pal as saying.

In Gujarat, permission for offline classes has been granted only for students in class 12, and undergraduate and postgraduate students enrolled in colleges.

"Only 50 percent of students will be allowed to attend campuses. Students can attend physical classes on a voluntary basis. Attendance will not be mandatory," Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said.

The decision to partially reopen schools and colleges for higher grade students comes amid the dwindling COVID-19 caseload. In Haryana, the active case count has dropped to 993, whereas, Gujarat's active caseload stood at 1,497.

Maharashtra, whose per-day infection count still hovers around the 9,000-mark, issued a resolution earlier this week to resume schools for classes 8-12 in "COVID-free" gram panchayats.