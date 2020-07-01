App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Haryana to re-open schools from July 27, colleges to stay closed till July 31: Report

Haryana has reported over 14,000 cases of COVID-19 and 236 virus-related deaths.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Haryana government has said that schools in the state would re-open from July 27, while colleges will stay closed till July 31, according to news channel NDTV.

The schools will reopen following the conclusion of summer holidays, which were extended from July 1 to July 26, the state's education department has said.

The order by the state government said that universities and colleges will remain shut till July 31, though "e-learning for the students may be continued" in the meantime.

A decision regarding the re-opening of higher educational institutions will be taken after consultation with stakeholders, the order said.

