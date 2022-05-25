Haryana to get five 100-bed ESIC hospitals

Five 100-bed ESIC hospitals will be set up in Haryana to ensure affordable healthcare for the people working in the unorganised sector, Union Minister for Labour and Environment Bhupender Yadav said on May 25.

The hospitals will be set up in the districts of Hisar, Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak and Panchkula, the minister said after a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

"Furthering PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of giving quality and affordable healthcare to our Shram Yogis, it was decided in a meeting held today with CM of Haryana Shri @mlkhattar ji to open 100-bed ESIC Hospitals at Hisar, Ambala, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak and Panchkula," Yadav, who hails from Haryana, tweeted.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has instructed the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to expand its medical infrastructure by enhancing its reach to all 740 districts of the country by using its more than Rs 1 trillion reserve fund, lying mostly in fixed-income instruments with the banks, according to a report in Financial Express.

Khattar had on February 19 laid the stone of a 500-bed ESIC Hospital at IMT Manesar Gurugram, IANS said. Once operational, the hospital would provide health services to the general public as well as hospital workers, he said. A nursing college is also planned for Manesar the report said.

The ESI scheme is a social security programme to provide socio-economic protection to employees in the organised sector. It is administered by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation, a statutory corporate body.

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan is a pension scheme aimed at workers, or shram yogis, in the unorganised sectors.

