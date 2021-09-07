MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Haryana Staff Selection Commission Exam 2021 new dates announced; check details

HSSC SI Exam schedule has been announced. It has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can check on hssc.gov.in

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
Gokul is an English literature scholar from the Institute of English, Karyavattom. (Representative image)

Gokul is an English literature scholar from the Institute of English, Karyavattom. (Representative image)

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission notified that the HSSC SI Exam 2021 for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors will be conducted on September 26.

Candidates can check the date and time from the official website hssc.gov.in. The admit cards will be released on September 19, 2021. The exam was scheduled to be held on August 29, 2021, earlier but it was cancelled by the commission.

Here's a schedule of the exam

For the post of Sub-Inspector (Male): the exam will be conducted on September 26, 2021. The exam will be conducted in the morning shift. It will start at 10:30 am and will continue till 12:00 noon. Candidates will have to report between 8.30 am and 9.30 am. Candidates will not be allowed to enter post 9.30 am.

For the position of Sub-Inspector (Female): the examination is scheduled to be held on September 26, 2021. the exam will be conducted between 03:00 pm and 4.30 pm. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after 2 pm.

Close

Related stories

Here's exam pattern and Syllabus

Candidates who have registered for the exam have to appear for a written test/knowledge test.

The test will carry 80 percent weightage in the final selection.

Candidates will have to sit for the exam during which they will have to attempt 100 multiple-choice questions.

Each question will carry 0.80 marks.

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

Students can answer in any of the English or Hindi languages.

Questions would be from General Studies, General Science, Current affairs, General Reasoning, Mental Aptitude, Numerical ability, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades, etc.

Candidates should also have basic knowledge of computers as few questions will also be asked related to computers.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #HSSC SI Exam 2021 #India
first published: Sep 7, 2021 08:43 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.