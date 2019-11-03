Haryana: Schools in Gurugram, Faridabad districts to be closed on Nov 4 & 5 due to pollution

The schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts will stay shut on November 4 and 5 owing to the air pollution in the two districts, a state government spokesperson said
The schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts will stay shut on November 4 and 5 owing to the air pollution in the two districts, a state government spokesperson said.The timing for the schools in Sirsa districts too have been changed and they would hold classes between 10 am and 3 pm till November 6, he said.Special Thursday Expiry on
First Published on Nov 3, 2019 07:14 pm