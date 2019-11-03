App
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana: Schools in Gurugram, Faridabad districts to be closed on Nov 4 & 5 due to pollution

The schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts will stay shut on November 4 and 5 owing to the air pollution in the two districts, a state government spokesperson said


The Haryana government on November 3 ordered closure of all schools in Guugaon and Faridabad districts amid the smog enveloping major parts of the the national of capital region.

The schools in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts will stay shut on November 4 and 5 owing to the air pollution in the two districts, a state government spokesperson said.

The timing for the schools in Sirsa districts too have been changed and they would hold classes between 10 am and 3 pm till November 6, he said.

First Published on Nov 3, 2019 07:14 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

