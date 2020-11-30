Haryana reports 27 COVID-19 deaths, 1,604 fresh cases

Haryana on November 30 reported 27 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the death toll to 2,428, while 1,604 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,34,126, according to a state health department daily bulletin.

The fatalities included eight from Faridabad, four each from Gurgaon, Hisar and Bhiwani and three from Panipat, it said.

The bulletin said that among the districts which reported a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (494), Faridabad (338), Sonipat (110) and Hisar (102).

The active cases in the state currently stand at 18,362 while the recovery rate is 91.12 percent, it said.