Last Updated : Nov 30, 2020 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana reports 27 COVID-19 deaths, 1,604 fresh cases

The bulletin said that among the districts which reported a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (494), Faridabad (338), Sonipat (110) and Hisar (102).

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

Haryana on November 30 reported 27 more COVID-19 deaths, taking the death toll to 2,428, while 1,604 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,34,126, according to a state health department daily bulletin.

The fatalities included eight from Faridabad, four each from Gurgaon, Hisar and Bhiwani and three from Panipat, it said.



The active cases in the state currently stand at 18,362 while the recovery rate is 91.12 percent, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Nov 30, 2020 09:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Haryana #India

