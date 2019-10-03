App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 10:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana polls: JJP declares 85 candidates; Dushyant Chautala in fray from Uchana Kalan

Dushyant's mother and Dabwali MLA Naina Chautala has been shifted to the Badhra constituency in Charkhi Dadri district, where she will take on BJP incumbent Sukhwinder Sheoran and Congress' Ranbir Mahendra.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
JJP chief Dushyant Chautala at a rally in Haryana (Image: Twitter/@Dchautala)
JJP chief Dushyant Chautala at a rally in Haryana (Image: Twitter/@Dchautala)

On the penultimate day of the filing of nomination papers, the Jannayak Janta Party announced 43 more candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls.

So far, the party has announced 85 names.

According to the list, party leader Dushyant Chautala will fight the elections from the Uchana Kalan segment and once again take on BJP's sitting MLA Prem Lata.

If Naina had been fielded from Dabwali, she would have locked horns with Aditya Devilal, a grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal.

He has been fielded by the BJP and the JJP's move to shift their candidate appears to have been taken to avoid a split in votes.

Naina's name was announced by the JJP in the fifth list of five candidates released by the party on Thursday evening.

By late evening, the party announced names of eight more candidates.        Earlier in the day, the party announced 30 candidates.

Dushyant, a former MP from Hisar will take on Prem Lata, who had defeated him from the constituency by a margin of over 7,000 votes in the 2014 assembly polls.

The assembly elections in Haryana will take place on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

The last day for filing nominations is October 4.

Uchana Kalan in Jind district has been a bastion of former Union minister Birender Singh, who represented the seat five times.

Singh's wife Prem Lata, a sitting MLA, was re-nominated by the BJP for the assembly elections.

Lata had defeated Dushyant in the 2014 polls when he had entered the fray despite being a sitting MP of the Indian National Lok Dal from Hisar.

Dushyant also tasted defeat at the hands of bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh of the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls from Hisar this year.

Brijendra is the son of Prem Lata and Birender Singh, who is at present a Rajya Sabha MP.

So fierce has been the political rivalry between Birender Singh and the Chautala family that Dushyant's grandfather and former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala had shifted to Uchana Kalan in 2009 when the Narwana seat in Jind was declared reserved after a delimitation exercise.

In 2009, O P Chautala, who is the INLD president, had defeated Birender Singh from Uchana Kalan by a narrow margin of 621 votes.

Both Dushyant and Birender Singh come from prominent Jat families of the state and Jind district is considered the political heartland of Haryana.

The list released earlier in the day included the name of former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video complaining about the quality of food being served to soldiers.

He has been fielded from Karnal to take on Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Among those fielded by the party is former MLA Arjun Singh, who will be contesting from Jagadhri.

The JJP, which came into existence after a split in the INLD following a feud within the Chautala clan, is contesting the polls independently.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 10:34 pm

