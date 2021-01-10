MARKET NEWS

Haryana Police use water cannon, teargas shells to stop farmers' march to Karnal

Haryana Police have made elaborate security arrangements for Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's visit to the Kaimla village in Karnal where he will highlight the benefits of the Centre's three farm reform laws.

PTI
January 10, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST
File image: Farmers protesting against newly passed agricultural reforms run away from tear gas fired by police on a national highway in Haryana, India. (Image: Reuters/Prashant Waydande)

Haryana Police on January 10 used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent protesting farmers from marching towards Kaimla village in Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will address a 'kisan mahapanchayat'.

Farmers, who have been demanding that the laws be repealed, had earlier announced to oppose the 'kisan mahapanchayat'. Farmers were carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government as they attempted to march towards Kaimla village.

Police have put up barricades at the entry points of the village to prevent protesting farmers from reaching the programme venue.
TAGS: #Current Affairs #Farmers protest #Haryana #India
