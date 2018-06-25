Haryana village's panchayat passes 'No toilet, no bride' resolution; inspired by Akshay Kumar movie

A little-known village from Haryana - Godikan -has become a reason to emulate for other villages after it passed a 'No Toilet No Bride' resolution to ensure the safety and well-being of its womenfolk.

The village apparently was inspired by the super hit Hindi movie starring Akshay Kumar - 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha'. Godikan panchayat has been declared an Outdoor Defecation Free (ODF) panchayat already.

Panchayats in Haryana is known for passing regressive orders that have led to the state receiving bad press. However, the Godikan village panchayat 'No Toilet No Bride' has set a precedent where now girls will be married off only in the families who have a toilet in their house.

Sarpanch Dharampal at the time of passing the resolution said that the move is aimed at ensuring the security of their daughters in addition to hygiene.

“Today every household of the village has a toilet. If we marry off our daughters to houses that don’t have toilets then it would be wrong on our part. Girls will not be safe if they have to go out of their homes to relieve themselves. Hence, we have decided that our daughters will be married only to those people who have toilets in their homes,” he said.

According to a report by News18, 'Beti wahin byahenge, jis ghar me shauchalaya payenge' are the new posters and banners which are displayed across the village. Meaning we will marry off our daughters only to those households where there are toilets.

Village women and especially young girls are very pleased with this resolution. A girl from the village said that - “If I am to get married, the first thing that I would see will be that the boy’s house has a toilet. A family that educates their daughters and gives them due respect as well. I will never get married into a family which considers their daughters as a burden,”

