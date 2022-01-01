MARKET NEWS

Haryana mine collapse: 2 killed in landslide, more feared trapped at mining site in Bhiwani

More people are feared trapped under the debris, police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

PTI
January 01, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST
Representative image (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

At least two people have been killed and many are feared trapped after a landslide at Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district on Saturday, police said.

They said around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines had been buried under debris after the landslide in Tosham block.

“At least two people have died in the incident,” said Inspector Sukhbir of Tosham police station over phone.

The dead were yet to be identified, he said.

More people are feared trapped under the debris, police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said he was in constant touch with the district administration.

"Saddened by the unfortunate landslide accident in Dadam mining zone at Bhiwani. I am in constant touch with the local administration to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, state minister JP Dalal has reached the spot and taken stock of the situation.

He told reporters that the administration's priority is to rescue people trapped in the debris and that a team of doctors had arrived at the spot.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident and spoke to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar about the accident.

“The accident due to a landslide at a mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana is very sad. I have spoken to Chief Minister @mlkhattar. The local administration is engaged in rescue work, and our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.
Tags: #Haryana #landslide
first published: Jan 1, 2022 04:19 pm

