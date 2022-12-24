 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Haryana: MBBS students call off 54-day-long protest against bond policy

PTI
Dec 24, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST

MBBS students in Haryana on Saturday called off their 54-day-long protest against the state government's bond policy.

The move came three days after the government notified its amended bond policy.

The policy was amended following a meeting of protesting students with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar last month. Dr Ankit Gulia, President of Resident Doctors Association at PGIMS, Rohtak, said the protest was called off on Saturday as the amended bond policy will provide relief to MBBS students.

On other demands of medical students, Gulia said students will be given relaxation in attendance and their exams slated for December 26 will be postponed.

A case registered against MBBS students will also be withdrawn, he said.

Student leader Anuj Dhania also said they withdrew their protest on Saturday after they were assured of quashing the FIR and postponement of exams.