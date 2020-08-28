Haryana lockdown rules changed: Shops, offices to be closed on Monday, Tuesday; weekend restrictions lifted

Economic activity across India has taken a hit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses and industries have remained shuttered for over two months now amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Even as restrictions have been eased across some parts of the country, especially with respect to domestic travel and business operations, states with a higher case burden are struggling to deal with the crisis. Highlighting the grave economic impact of COVID-19, CRISIL has said India is staring at its worst recession since Independence. Here are its impact on key indicators:

The Haryana government announced on August 28 that the weekend lockdown restrictions imposed in the state to contain coronavirus spread will be lifted, and lockdown will be observed on Mondays and Tuesdays instead.

This means, shops, offices, and shopping malls in Haryana, will be shut on Mondays and Tuesdays until further notification. However, exceptions have been made for commercial establishments dealing in essentials, reported the Indian Express.

The order comes within a week of the state government re-imposing weekend lockdowns in Haryana in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The latest Haryana lockdown order issued by Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora read: “… to contain further spread of coronavirus in Haryana, shopping malls and shops, except those dealing with essential goods and services shall remain closed on Monday and Tuesday in the market places of urban areas of Haryana. Accordingly, there is no bar on the opening of shops and shopping malls on Saturday and Sunday in these areas.”

Haryana has reported a total of 646 COVID-19 deaths, while the coronavirus disease has infected nearly 60,000 persons in the state.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Administration, which had mimicked Haryana to impose weekend lockdown, has also issued an order discontinuing lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays. Chandigarh markets will continue to operate on the odd-even formula till September 3, 2020.