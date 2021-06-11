MARKET NEWS

Haryana HBSE Class 10 result 2021 to be declared today; here is how to check it on bseh.org

Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2021: While 3.18 lakh students had registered for the examination, it had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 second wave. Students will be assessed based on internal marks.

Moneycontrol News
June 11, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST
Haryana HBSE Class 10 Result 2021: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will announce the results for Class 10 board exams on June 11. Haryana Board Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh confirmed the development on June 10.

Students will be able to check their HBSE Class 10 board examination result on the official website — bseh.org.in.

About 3.18 lakh students registered for the HBSE Class 10 examination. Of these, 1.74 lakh were boys and 1.43 lakh were girls. However, the examination could not be conducted due to the second wave of COVID-19 cases in India and thus, students will be assessed based on internal marks.

The Haryana education board had also cancelled postponed Class 12 examination, which was subsequently cancelled on June 1.

How to check the HBSE Class 10 board exam result:

> Visit bseh.org.in

> Click on the 'Results' tab on home page

> The link will updated once the results are announced
TAGS: #education #Haryana #India
first published: Jun 11, 2021 08:59 am

