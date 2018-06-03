App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2018 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana govt to appeal against HC verdict on employee regularisation policy: CM Khattar

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, addressing a public rally at Samlakha in Panipat, said the situation wouldn't have reached this stage if the Khattar government had effectively pursued the case

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Haryana government has decided to move the Supreme Court against the recent decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the "employee regularisation policy", Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today.

Despite the state government' strong plea in the high court, it was set aside due to some shortcomings in the policy, Khattar told the media in Rohtak.

The court had recently set aside the "employee regularisation policy" whereby the previous state government had regularised the services of more than 20,000 contractual employees. "We do not want the recruitments to be cancelled," he added.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, addressing a public rally at Samlakha in Panipat, said the situation wouldn't have reached this stage if the Khattar government had effectively pursued the case.

related news

Earlier, addressing an Intellectuals Conference at Jhajjar on the completion of four years of NDA government at the Centre, Haryana's Finance Minister Capt Abhimanyu said, the state government has decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court on the matter.

The previous Congress government led by Hooda had issued three notifications in 2014, three months before the Assembly polls, and regularised contractual and ad-hoc employees, an official release here quoted Abhimanyu to say.

He said that the previous government had left numerous flaws in both reservation to Jats and regularisation policies "for their political benefits". According to Khattar, more than 24,000 recruitments had been done in Haryana by the present BJP government in a transparent manner and that the people were satisfied with the functioning of the state government. As many as 24,500 candidates have joined on various posts, he said.

Altogether, 54,000 posts are to be filled and apart from this, 38,000 posts are to be filled by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, he said adding about one lakh people would be recruited in the near future.
First Published on Jun 3, 2018 08:10 pm

tags #Haryana #India

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.