Haryana govt plans to launch agri-tourism: Dhankar

Haryana Agriculture Minister O P Dhankar today said the state government is contemplating to start agri-tourism, besides setting up of 340 'Bagawani Villages' along with collection centres.

The government also mulling to increase the number of Kisan Bazar to facilitate the farming community in the state.

The minister said the international horticulture market at Gannaur in Sonipat is the dream project of the government and the work on the project is likely to commence in April this year.

Dhankar was speaking to reporters here in connection with 3rd Agri Leadership Summit-2018 to be organised at Mela Ground, Rohtak from March 24 to 26.

He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the summit on March 24.

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Minister of State for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Haryana Governor Prof Kaptan Singh Solanki and Himachal Pradesh Governor Dev Vrat will be among the prominent personalities to be present during the summit.

While underlining the significance of entrepreneurship in agriculture, he said that without this, making agriculture business viable and increase the farmers income is a challenging task.

The Agri Leadership Summit is being organised for the third consecutive year in the state with an aim to showcase before 16 lakh farmers the achievements of the state in agriculture sector and also to apprise them about the vision for the coming years.

"The theme of summit would be direct marketing and peri urban agriculture on March 24, doubling farmers' income on March 25 and enhancing milk production on March 26," Dhankar said.

The previous two summits witnessed footfall of over one lakh people each day but this figure is expected to increase this year, the minister said.

He said from the previous year's summit, the state government has decided to honour those farmers who have made outstanding contribution in their respective fields.

Impressed with this initiative, several private players have approached the state government to honour farmers.

"This year tractors of Sonalika and John Deere Company and Bullet Motorcycles would be given to the farmers as first, second and third prize respectively on all three days. The awards would be given through draw of lots by the Chief Guest of that day," Dhankar said.

The minister also said that workshops of different stakeholders would be organised on all three days.

In a reply to a question, Dhankar said that promotion of agriculture allied sectors and adoption of crop pattern is necessary for increasing the income of farmers.

He said that the government is also promoting organic farming in the state in a big way.