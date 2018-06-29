Haryana govt asks male staff to submit record of items received from in-laws at the time of marriage

The Haryana government is fighting its state's infamous dowry system by asking all its male employees to submit a record of all the money and property received from their in-laws at the time of marriage.

The male staff is not in favour of this decision as they feel the government is interfering in their personal lives.

The directive, issued by the Manohar Lal Khattar government demands employees to submit a written undertaking declaring that they would strictly comply with anti-dowry laws, in letter and spirit, if and when they enter into a marital alliance.

Some officers have protested this rule as well.

The directive further adds that "Haryana government has decided that, as prescribed in rule 18(2) of Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees Conduct) Rules, 2016, every serving government employee will be required to submit the undertaking.”

All administrative secretaries, head of departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and registrars of the Punjab and Haryana High Courts have been asked to strictly comply with rule 18(2).

However, there is no deadline for when the employees have to submit all details or any provision to examine whether the details given by them are correct.