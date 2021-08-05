MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Haryana govt formulates policy to create land banks; move to check distress sale of land by farmers

This policy may be called the Policy for Creating Land Bank for the Government Department including Boards and Corporations and disposal thereof for development projects.

PTI
August 05, 2021 / 09:43 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

In a bid to prevent distress sale of land by farmers, the Haryana government has provided an option to them by formulating a policy to create land banks for government departments, boards and corporations, an official statement said here on Thursday.

Under this policy, farmers can advise the state government for selecting a site for the development project at a particular place.

A decision to this regard was taken in the meeting of the Council of Ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

This policy may be called the Policy for Creating Land Bank for the Government Department including Boards and Corporations and disposal thereof for development projects, the statement said.

The Cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to a proposal regarding to grant extension in service in respect of the employees of four departments for a period of one month who were going to retire on April 30, 2021, on attaining the age of superannuation in view of the emergent situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.

Close

Related stories

The employees of the four departments are Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Medical Education and Research Department, Health and Family Welfare and Panchayats Department.

In a bid to reduce the financial burden of farmers in transactions in respect of exchange of cultivable agriculture land, the Cabinet accorded approval regarding a proposal for consideration of remission of stamp duty.

The Cabinet has approved that only a nominal duty at the rate of Rs 5,000 per deed of registration will be chargeable.

The Cabinet accorded approval to five affordable rental housing policies namely policy for planned development of Retirement Housing, Affordable Rental Housing, Policy for planned Development of Student Rental Housing, Policy for planned Development of Medico Assisted Living Facilities and Policy for planned Development of working Women''s hostel.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a new department namely Human Resources Department under Chief Secretary.

The scope of the department will be regulation of service conditions of all government posts.

The Cabinet accorded approval for designating existing Hisar Airport as Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar.

The Cabinet also accorded approval for the establishment of a company for deployment of manpower in government departments, boards, corporations, statutory entities, state universities.

The Cabinet decided to convene the monsoon session of the state assembly from August 20.
PTI
Tags: #Haryana #land banks
first published: Aug 5, 2021 09:43 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.