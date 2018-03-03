App
Mar 02, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana govt eases eligibility criteria for police jobs to woo youths

In a bid to woo the youth of the state, the Haryana government has relaxed the criteria for physical endurance and measurement tests for recruitment to the post of police sub-inspectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's cabinet gave its approval and amended the guidelines in this regard under the Haryana Police Service Act, 2017 on Tuesday, an official statement said.

According to the fresh guidelines, the candidates would now require a minimum height of 170 cm to clear the physical eligibility test as against the earlier criterion of 176.4 cm. Similarly, candidates with an expanded chest measure of 32.6 inches would be eligible for the job. The earlier requirement was 34.5 inches.

The physical measurement criteria for candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories, and for women were also reduced accordingly, the statement said.

However, political experts said the move by the BJP-led government was an answer to opposition parties like the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), that had allegedly recruited the youth on the basis of castes during their tenures.

The move might benefit the BJP in the 2019 general election, they added.

