Haryana government to recover long-pending dues of developers

The Haryana Town and Country Planning Department has decided to recover long-pending dues from developers and colonizers in the state for provision of various city infrastructure by the government.

The Department has started referring all such cases for the recovery of arrears of land revenue from developers to the revenue authorities, Town and Country Planning Department's Director K M Pandurang said here today.

He said 15 cases so far have been referred for the recovery.

Apart from this, 19 licenses have been cancelled, wherein, notices under arrears of revenue would be issued after following the due procedure, he said.

Pandurang said the decision to refer such cases to the revenue authorities has been taken because despite providing relief from time to time, some developers and colonizers have failed to pay the External Development Charges (EDC) and Infrastructure Development Charges (IDC) to the government.

He said the Town and Country Planning Department grants license for setting up residential plotted colonies, group housing colonies, commercial colonies, colonies with Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology-Enabled Service (ITES) under the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975 and Rules 1976.

In order to provide town level infrastructures, the developers are required to pay EDC and IDC.

"Some developers, however, have failed to pay these charges and had requested for deferment of the payments. The requests were considered and EDC relief policies were formulated from time to time and the reliefs were provided. Yet some colonizers and developers defaulted in the payments," he said.

He said taking note of that, the proceedings for cancellation of license were initiated from May 2017. The notices were issued and opportunity of personal hearing was also granted as per the rules.

"The recovery of the outstanding dues, however, was not encouraging. The Department has now started referring all such cases for recovery of arrears of land revenue to the revenue authorities," he added.