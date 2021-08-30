MARKET NEWS

Haryana government to launch system to help resolve citizen's issues

"We are launching this system on September 1 to ensure that if officials do not work and resolve issues in a time-bound manner, the appeal will automatically reach their supervisor's office," Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST
Manohar Lal Khattar (File image)

The Haryana government will launch a system on September 1, where citizens can raise issues, which will help solve issues in a timely manner, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

"We are launching this system on September 1 to ensure that if officials do not work and resolve issues in a time-bound manner, the appeal will automatically reach their supervisor's office," he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Khattar was speaking at an event to mark his government completing 2,500 days in office.

"When I took over, nepotism and corruption were rife across the state. Thousands of people used to crowd outside the CM's house with their problems. We started the Right to Service to ensure that every department works in a time-bound manner and meets the expectations of people. And if the officials do not do their duty, they will face action," he added.

He said 547 public services have been linked with the SARAL portals so that citizens do not have to travel to Chandigarh to resolve their issues.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Haryana #India
first published: Aug 30, 2021 01:53 pm

