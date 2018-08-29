Haryana government to develop five new cities along KMP Expressway

The Haryana government has decided to develop five new cities along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, Minister for Industries and Commerrealce Vipul Goel said today.

To be developed within two kilometers on either side of the expressway, the area would be named 'Panchagram', the minister said, adding, the cities, however, will have different names.

Goel said the government has already prepared a draft Panchgram Development Authority Bill, which would be introduced in the state assembly after the Cabinet approval.

The minister gave the information in a press conference on MSME Funding by the PHD Chamber of Commerce today.

"In coming times, the KMP Expressway would completely transform the industrial scenario in Haryana... the present government has provided facilities to entrepreneurs to give boost to the industrial sector in the state to create large-scale job opportunities," Goel said.

He said the industrial and commercial townships were being set up on 3,300 acres area at Kharkhoda in Sonipat. This would be the first-of-its kind township in the state, he added.

Similarly, an industrial model township has been developed on 1,400 acres in Sohna of Gururgram. Both of these townships would be connected to the KMP Expressway. Sohna township would also be linked to Gurugram-Sohna-Alwar Highway.

He said the state government has planned to develop an industrial corridor along KMP Western Expressway with world class facilities.

Terming the micro, small and medium category of industries as the "backbone of the industrial sector", the state minister said such units strengthen the entire ecosystem.

The MSME industry could be started with small capital and it would create a large employment opportunity, he said.

He said the government is working on to formulate MSME policy, which is in its final phase of development and would soon be released. It would prove to be a milestone for the MSME sector, Goel said.

"The state government has also encouraged industries under Enterprise Promotion Policy-2015.

The policy provides for subsidies on investment and interest on loans, besides assistance in technology acquisition and help for testing equipment, the minister said, adding it also provides for refund of stamp duty and lower electricity tariff for industries.