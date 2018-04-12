App
| Source: PTI

Haryana government orders probe into illegal sale of land to pvt builders

The state government ordered the probe based on a complaint received by the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell, officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Haryana government has ordered a probe into alleged illegal sale of 46 acres of panchayat land in two villages here to private builders.

The alleged scam came to the notice of additional principle secretary to the chief minister Rakesh Gupta and OSD to the chief minister Bhupenswar Dayal during scrutiny of complaints on Tuesday, they said.

The complainant had alleged that 46 acres of panchayat land in Gairatpur and Raisina villages, situated at the foothills of the Aravallis in Gurgaon district, was sold to private builders.

Both the officers, Gupta and Dayal, took the issue seriously and have hinted at taking strong action against those found guilty, the officials said.

"It is a very serious matter for state government, which has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, and hence, it has sent this complaint to the state revenue department for proper investigation," Dayal told PTI.

"We have also directed the Gurgaon deputy commissioner to check revenue record of the district's panchayati lands and check the current status of the 46 acres of panchyati land in Gairatpur and Raisina," he said.

The official will submit the report to the CM's Office. In case irregularities are detected, a case will be registered, Dayal said.

