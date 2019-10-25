App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana Election Result: Three independent MLAs meet JP Nadda, offer support

The three MLAs are Dharampal Gondan, Nayanpal Rawat and Sombir Sangwan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Three independent MLAs on October 25 met BJP working President J P Nadda at his residence here and extended support to the saffron party, BJP leader Jawahar Yadav said.

The three MLAs are Dharampal Gondan, Nayanpal Rawat and Sombir Sangwan.

"These three independent MLAs reached J P Nadda's house with an intention to extend support to the BJP government," said Yadav, who is accompanying the MLAs.

Rakesh Daulatabad, an independent who won from Badshahpur constituency, is also meeting Nadda, he said.

"We have come here to extend our support to the Khattar government in Haryana," Rawat, an independent MLA from Prithla constituency, said.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 01:08 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Bharatiya Janata Party #Haryana Assembly Polls 2019 #India #JP Nadda

