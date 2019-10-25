Haryana Election Result: Three independent MLAs meet JP Nadda, offer support

The three MLAs are Dharampal Gondan, Nayanpal Rawat and Sombir Sangwan.
Three independent MLAs on October 25 met BJP working President J P Nadda at his residence here and extended support to the saffron party, BJP leader Jawahar Yadav said.
The three MLAs are Dharampal Gondan, Nayanpal Rawat and Sombir Sangwan.
"These three independent MLAs reached J P Nadda's house with an intention to extend support to the BJP government," said Yadav, who is accompanying the MLAs.
Rakesh Daulatabad, an independent who won from Badshahpur constituency, is also meeting Nadda, he said.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .